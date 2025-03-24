Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1769.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1781.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1749.55 and closed higher at 1767.30, reflecting positive market movement. The stock reached a high of 1773.95 and a low of 1749.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 13,540.58 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of 1880 and low of 1421.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,048 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1796.0 & a low of 1779.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11800.95Support 11784.2
Resistance 21806.85Support 21773.35
Resistance 31817.7Support 31767.45
24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.03% today, reaching 1788.05, in line with its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing upward movement. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1788.0518.21.031880.01421.051367982.01
Icici Bank1352.2510.80.811361.351048.35955087.93
State Bank Of India758.95.70.76912.0680.0677289.41
Kotak Mahindra Bank2138.554.12.62096.01544.15425174.47
Axis Bank1093.2522.12.061339.55934.0338286.58
24 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1781.75, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1769.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1777.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1783.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1783.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at 1776.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 22.45%, reaching 1776.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.74%
3 Months1.41%
6 Months1.67%
YTD-0.14%
1 Year22.45%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11777.12Support 11759.72
Resistance 21783.73Support 21748.93
Resistance 31794.52Support 31742.32
24 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 11.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181820
    Buy13131313
    Hold6667
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11867 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1767.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1773.95 & 1749.55 yesterday to end at 1769.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

