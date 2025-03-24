Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1749.55 and closed higher at ₹1767.30, reflecting positive market movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1773.95 and a low of ₹1749.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹13,540.58 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹1880 and low of ₹1421.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,048 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1796.0 & a low of 1779.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1800.95
|Support 1
|1784.2
|Resistance 2
|1806.85
|Support 2
|1773.35
|Resistance 3
|1817.7
|Support 3
|1767.45
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.03% today, reaching ₹1788.05, in line with its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing upward movement. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1788.05
|18.2
|1.03
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1367982.01
|Icici Bank
|1352.25
|10.8
|0.81
|1361.35
|1048.35
|955087.93
|State Bank Of India
|758.9
|5.7
|0.76
|912.0
|680.0
|677289.41
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2138.5
|54.1
|2.6
|2096.0
|1544.15
|425174.47
|Axis Bank
|1093.25
|22.1
|2.06
|1339.55
|934.0
|338286.58
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1777.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1783.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1783.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹1776.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 22.45%, reaching ₹1776.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|1.41%
|6 Months
|1.67%
|YTD
|-0.14%
|1 Year
|22.45%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1777.12
|Support 1
|1759.72
|Resistance 2
|1783.73
|Support 2
|1748.93
|Resistance 3
|1794.52
|Support 3
|1742.32
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 11.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|20
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1773.95 & ₹1749.55 yesterday to end at ₹1769.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend