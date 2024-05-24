Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 1459.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1458 and closed at 1459.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1495 and the low was 1457.6. The market cap was 1134537.9 crore with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 833,673 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 26.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16930 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.

24 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1459.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1495 & 1457.6 yesterday to end at 1459.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

