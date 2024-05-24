Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1458 and closed at ₹1459.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1495 and the low was ₹1457.6. The market cap was ₹1134537.9 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 833,673 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 26.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1495 & ₹1457.6 yesterday to end at ₹1459.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.