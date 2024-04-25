Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1515.05 and closed at ₹1507.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1521.7 and the low was ₹1508.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹1147855.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1519.75
|Support 1
|1507.05
|Resistance 2
|1527.1
|Support 2
|1501.7
|Resistance 3
|1532.45
|Support 3
|1494.35
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 45.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1521.7 & ₹1508.75 yesterday to end at ₹1507.2.while the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!