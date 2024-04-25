Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1507.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1510.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1515.05 and closed at 1507.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 1521.7 and the low was 1508.75. The market capitalization stood at 1147855.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.75Support 11507.05
Resistance 21527.1Support 21501.7
Resistance 31532.45Support 31494.35
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212122
    Buy17141414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21002 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1507.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1521.7 & 1508.75 yesterday to end at 1507.2.while the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

