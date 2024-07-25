Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1618 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1604.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1615.75, closed at 1618, with a high of 1621 and a low of 1588.5. The market cap stood at 1220875.39 cr, with a 52-week high of 1791.9 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. BSE volume recorded 262647 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11621.52Support 11588.57
Resistance 21637.73Support 21571.83
Resistance 31654.47Support 31555.62
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19202020
    Buy15161717
    Hold7544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25041 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1618 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1621 & 1588.5 yesterday to end at 1604.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

