Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1615.75, closed at ₹1618, with a high of ₹1621 and a low of ₹1588.5. The market cap stood at 1220875.39 cr, with a 52-week high of 1791.9 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. BSE volume recorded 262647 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1621.52
|Support 1
|1588.57
|Resistance 2
|1637.73
|Support 2
|1571.83
|Resistance 3
|1654.47
|Support 3
|1555.62
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|17
|Hold
|7
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1621 & ₹1588.5 yesterday to end at ₹1604.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.