Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1649.95, reached a high of ₹1675.75, and a low of ₹1645.7 before closing at ₹1665.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,27,2154.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹1757.8 and the low was at ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,841,819 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1841 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1675.75 & ₹1645.7 yesterday to end at ₹1665.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend