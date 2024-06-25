Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1665.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1672.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1649.95, reached a high of 1675.75, and a low of 1645.7 before closing at 1665.4. The market capitalization stood at 1,27,2154.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at 1757.8 and the low was at 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,841,819 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22269 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1841 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1665.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1675.75 & 1645.7 yesterday to end at 1665.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

