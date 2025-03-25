Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1780.00 and closed at ₹1769.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1804.00 and a low of ₹1773.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,378,004.41 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 126,190 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1880.00 and a low of ₹1421.05.
25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1769.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804.00 & ₹1773.45 yesterday to end at ₹1801.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend