Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 1769.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1780.00 and closed at 1769.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1804.00 and a low of 1773.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,378,004.41 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 126,190 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1880.00 and a low of 1421.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1769.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1804.00 & 1773.45 yesterday to end at 1801.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.