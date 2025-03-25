Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 1769.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.