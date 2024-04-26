Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1508.5 and closed at ₹1510.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1519, while the low was ₹1508. The market cap stands at 1147627.31 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 194898 shares traded.
The share price of HDFC Bank increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹1520.20. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price dropped by -9.63% to ₹1520.20. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 27.02% increase, reaching 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|0.13%
|6 Months
|3.24%
|YTD
|-11.61%
|1 Year
|-9.63%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.15
|Support 1
|1504.7
|Resistance 2
|1525.65
|Support 2
|1498.75
|Resistance 3
|1531.6
|Support 3
|1491.25
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 45.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1519 & ₹1508 yesterday to end at ₹1510.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
