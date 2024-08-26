Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1625.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1631.05 and closed at 1625.6, with a high of 1639.5 and a low of 1631.05. The market capitalization stood at 1248966.57 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 1791.9, while the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 31,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:14:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in HDFC Bank suggests that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could indicate that the stock might reach a peak or potentially start to reverse in the coming days.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:15 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's stock experienced a fluctuation today, with the price reaching a low of 1631.05 and a high of 1646.9.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.09% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's trading volume by 12 PM is 30.09% lower compared to the previous day, while the stock price is at 1643.4, a decline of 1.09%. Volume traded, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:11 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 1645.37 and 1639.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1639.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1645.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11643.13Support 11640.23
Resistance 21644.97Support 21639.17
Resistance 31646.03Support 31637.33
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1630.56
10 Days1630.72
20 Days1627.36
50 Days1640.57
100 Days1570.16
300 Days1547.06
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:12:22 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641.6, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1625.6

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1630.9 & second resistance of 1637.85 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1641.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1641.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -31.95% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 31.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1642, a decrease of 1.01%. Trading volume, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:38:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1648.12 and 1640.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1640.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1648.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11645.37Support 11639.57
Resistance 21648.48Support 21636.88
Resistance 31651.17Support 31633.77
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:17 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643.5, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1625.6

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1643.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1641.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 1.07% today, trading at 1,642.95. Among its peers, the performance is mixed: Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares are declining, while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1642.9517.351.071791.91363.451248134.44
ICICI Bank1210.56.90.571257.65898.85850053.73
State Bank Of India819.654.40.54912.1543.15731505.82
Kotak Mahindra Bank1813.6-3.85-0.211926.01544.15360529.17
Axis Bank1170.754.90.421339.55921.0361360.23
26 Aug 2024, 11:00:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.31% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 36.31% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1643.55, down by 1.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1625.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1639.5 & 1631.05 yesterday to end at 1639.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

