Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1631.05 and closed at ₹1625.6, with a high of ₹1639.5 and a low of ₹1631.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1248966.57 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹1791.9, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 31,647 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in HDFC Bank suggests that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could indicate that the stock might reach a peak or potentially start to reverse in the coming days.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's stock experienced a fluctuation today, with the price reaching a low of ₹1631.05 and a high of ₹1646.9.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's trading volume by 12 PM is 30.09% lower compared to the previous day, while the stock price is at ₹1643.4, a decline of 1.09%. Volume traded, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 1645.37 and 1639.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1639.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1645.37.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1643.13
|Support 1
|1640.23
|Resistance 2
|1644.97
|Support 2
|1639.17
|Resistance 3
|1646.03
|Support 3
|1637.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1630.56
|10 Days
|1630.72
|20 Days
|1627.36
|50 Days
|1640.57
|100 Days
|1570.16
|300 Days
|1547.06
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1630.9 & second resistance of ₹1637.85 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1641.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1641.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 31.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1642, a decrease of 1.01%. Trading volume, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1648.12 and 1640.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1640.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1648.12.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1645.37
|Support 1
|1639.57
|Resistance 2
|1648.48
|Support 2
|1636.88
|Resistance 3
|1651.17
|Support 3
|1633.77
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1643.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1641.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 1.07% today, trading at ₹1,642.95. Among its peers, the performance is mixed: Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares are declining, while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1642.95
|17.35
|1.07
|1791.9
|1363.45
|1248134.44
|ICICI Bank
|1210.5
|6.9
|0.57
|1257.65
|898.85
|850053.73
|State Bank Of India
|819.65
|4.4
|0.54
|912.1
|543.15
|731505.82
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1813.6
|-3.85
|-0.21
|1926.0
|1544.15
|360529.17
|Axis Bank
|1170.75
|4.9
|0.42
|1339.55
|921.0
|361360.23
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 36.31% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1643.55, down by 1.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1639.5 & ₹1631.05 yesterday to end at ₹1639.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend