Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1803.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1801, with a day's high of ₹1806.15 and a low of ₹1789.1. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹13,751.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 196,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 196 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1806.15 & ₹1789.1 yesterday to end at ₹1797.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.