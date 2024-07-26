Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1594.3 and closed at ₹1604.7. The high for the day was ₹1624.85 and the low was ₹1594.3. The market cap stood at ₹1230668.38 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1791.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 422562 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1598.85, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1616.3
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1598.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1597.03 and ₹1629.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1597.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1629.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1607.95. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has fallen by -4.38% to ₹1607.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-0.61%
|6 Months
|12.66%
|YTD
|-5.42%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1629.03
|Support 1
|1597.03
|Resistance 2
|1643.02
|Support 2
|1579.02
|Resistance 3
|1661.03
|Support 3
|1565.03
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 15.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|16
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24492 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 422 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1604.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1624.85 & ₹1594.3 yesterday to end at ₹1616.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.