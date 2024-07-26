Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1616.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1598.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1594.3 and closed at 1604.7. The high for the day was 1624.85 and the low was 1594.3. The market cap stood at 1230668.38 cr. The 52-week high was 1791.9 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 422562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1598.85, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1616.3

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1598.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1597.03 and 1629.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1597.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1629.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.52% and is currently trading at 1607.95. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has fallen by -4.38% to 1607.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months-0.61%
6 Months12.66%
YTD-5.42%
1 Year-4.38%
26 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11629.03Support 11597.03
Resistance 21643.02Support 21579.02
Resistance 31661.03Support 31565.03
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 15.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19202020
    Buy14161717
    Hold8544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24492 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 422 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1604.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1624.85 & 1594.3 yesterday to end at 1616.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.