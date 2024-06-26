Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 1672.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1710.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at 1672.1, with a high of 1717.1 and a low of 1672. The market capitalization stood at 1301673.64 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1517064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11729.0Support 11683.15
Resistance 21745.9Support 21654.2
Resistance 31774.85Support 31637.3
26 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 9.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23625 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1672.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1717.1 & 1672 yesterday to end at 1672.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

