Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at ₹1672.1, with a high of ₹1717.1 and a low of ₹1672. The market capitalization stood at ₹1301673.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1517064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1729.0
|Support 1
|1683.15
|Resistance 2
|1745.9
|Support 2
|1654.2
|Resistance 3
|1774.85
|Support 3
|1637.3
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 9.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1717.1 & ₹1672 yesterday to end at ₹1672.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend