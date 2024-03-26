Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1437.3 and closed at ₹1445.1. The high for the day was ₹1450.7, and the low was ₹1437.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1096194.86 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 783356 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1445.1 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 783,356 shares with a closing price of ₹1445.1.