Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1631.05 and closed at ₹1625.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1647.55 and a low of ₹1631.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,49,271.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,173,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1648.07
|Support 1
|1632.32
|Resistance 2
|1655.88
|Support 2
|1624.38
|Resistance 3
|1663.82
|Support 3
|1616.57
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1647.55 & ₹1631.05 yesterday to end at ₹1639.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend