Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1797.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹1797.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1811.4 and dipped to a low of ₹1781.75. With a market capitalization of ₹1,375,134 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflected a stable trading day, with a total BSE volume of 104,648 shares. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the low is ₹1363.45.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1807.48
|Support 1
|1776.23
|Resistance 2
|1825.37
|Support 2
|1762.87
|Resistance 3
|1838.73
|Support 3
|1744.98
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1811.4 & ₹1781.75 yesterday to end at ₹1791.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.