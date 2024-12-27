Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1797.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1791.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1797.5 and closed slightly higher at 1797.65. The stock reached a high of 1811.4 and dipped to a low of 1781.75. With a market capitalization of 1,375,134 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflected a stable trading day, with a total BSE volume of 104,648 shares. The bank's 52-week high stands at 1880, while the low is 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11807.48Support 11776.23
Resistance 21825.37Support 21762.87
Resistance 31838.73Support 31744.98
27 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 8.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131214
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11693 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1797.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1811.4 & 1781.75 yesterday to end at 1791.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.