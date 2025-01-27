Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1663.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1664.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1670.65 and dipped to a low of ₹1645. With a market capitalization of ₹12,618.16 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,152 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 19.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1670.65 & ₹1645 yesterday to end at ₹1649.55. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.