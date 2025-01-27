Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1664.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1649.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1663.95 and closed slightly higher at 1664.80. The stock reached a high of 1670.65 and dipped to a low of 1645. With a market capitalization of 12,618.16 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 197,152 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 19.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202018
    Buy13131314
    Hold6778
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11564 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1664.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1670.65 & 1645 yesterday to end at 1649.55. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

