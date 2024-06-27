Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1709.6 and closed at ₹1710.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1710.7, and the low was ₹1691.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1293000.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 372273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1693.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1690.13 and ₹1709.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1690.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1709.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹1691.35. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have increased by 2.59% to ₹1691.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|9.58%
|6 Months
|-0.11%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|2.59%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1709.93
|Support 1
|1690.13
|Resistance 2
|1720.32
|Support 2
|1680.72
|Resistance 3
|1729.73
|Support 3
|1670.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 10.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1710.7 & ₹1691.1 yesterday to end at ₹1710.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend