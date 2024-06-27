Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hello User
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1699.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1693.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1709.6 and closed at 1710.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1710.7, and the low was 1691.1. The market capitalization stood at 1293000.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 372273 shares.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1693.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1699.5

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1693.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1690.13 and 1709.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1690.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1709.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 1691.35. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have increased by 2.59% to 1691.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months9.58%
6 Months-0.11%
YTD-0.45%
1 Year2.59%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11709.93Support 11690.13
Resistance 21720.32Support 21680.72
Resistance 31729.73Support 31670.33
27 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 10.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23656 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1710.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1710.7 & 1691.1 yesterday to end at 1710.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

