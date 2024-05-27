Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 1492.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1516.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank closed at 1492.2 on the last trading day, with an open price of 1489.45. The stock reached a high of 1519.95 and a low of 1487.1. The market capitalization stood at 1153127.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 592207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11529.5Support 11495.6
Resistance 21541.65Support 21473.85
Resistance 31563.4Support 31461.7
27 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202022
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16930 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.

27 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1492.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1519.95 & 1487.1 yesterday to end at 1492.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

