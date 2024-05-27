Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank closed at ₹1492.2 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1489.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.95 and a low of ₹1487.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1153127.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 592207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1529.5
|Support 1
|1495.6
|Resistance 2
|1541.65
|Support 2
|1473.85
|Resistance 3
|1563.4
|Support 3
|1461.7
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1519.95 & ₹1487.1 yesterday to end at ₹1492.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.