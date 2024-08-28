Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1640.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹1639.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1647.35 and a low of ₹1632.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1247328.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 123591 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1647.35 & ₹1632.2 yesterday to end at ₹1637.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend