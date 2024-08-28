Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1639.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1637.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1640.85 and closed slightly lower at 1639.6. The stock reached a high of 1647.35 and a low of 1632.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1247328.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 123591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18311 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1639.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1647.35 & 1632.2 yesterday to end at 1637.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

