Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1640 and closed at ₹1649.55, indicating a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹1641.60 and a low of ₹1626.40 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,46,520 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 83,685 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1639.93
|Support 1
|1622.33
|Resistance 2
|1650.57
|Support 2
|1615.37
|Resistance 3
|1657.53
|Support 3
|1604.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 20.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1641.60 & ₹1626.40 yesterday to end at ₹1630.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend