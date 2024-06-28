Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1699.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1698.4 and closed at 1699.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1713, while the lowest was 1687. The market capitalization stood at 1,290,717.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 263,948 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24150 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1699.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1713 & 1687 yesterday to end at 1699.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

