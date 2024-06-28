Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1698.4 and closed at ₹1699.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1713, while the lowest was ₹1687. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,290,717.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 263,948 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1713 & ₹1687 yesterday to end at ₹1699.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend