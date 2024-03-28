Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1448.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1423.9, closed at ₹1426.9, with a high of ₹1446.3 and a low of ₹1421.05. The market capitalization was ₹1098511.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 913025 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1448.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
HDFC Bank stock closed at ₹1448.2 today, with a net change of 7.5 and a percent change of 0.52 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1440.7. The stock showed a slight increase, indicating positive movement in the market.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1448.2
|7.5
|0.52
|1757.8
|1363.45
|808058.35
|ICICI Bank
|1095.75
|11.75
|1.08
|1113.35
|844.25
|765142.03
|State Bank Of India
|752.6
|18.55
|2.53
|793.5
|501.85
|671666.29
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1785.8
|10.15
|0.57
|2063.0
|1666.8
|354759.27
|Axis Bank
|1048.3
|-5.3
|-0.5
|1151.5
|826.6
|322546.4
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1459.7 and a low of ₹1440 on the current trading day.
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75
HDFC Bank is trading at a spot price of 1448 with a bid price of 1447.65 and an offer price of 1448.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 41,899,550, indicating strong market interest in the stock.
HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
HDFC Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 1363.55 and a 52-week high of 1757.50. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on fluctuations in the market.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1452.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1452.45, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 11.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Hdfc Bank
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (+166.67%) & ₹0.35 (-61.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.9 (-92.34%) & ₹0.3 (-94.64%) respectively.
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1456.9, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1456.9 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1440, while the high price reached was ₹1459.2.
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1454.55 with a bid price of 1455.15 and an offer price of 1455.45. The stock has an open interest of 39,237,550 and a bid quantity and offer quantity of 550. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.2, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
HDFC Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1455.2 with a 1.01% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 14.5 points. The stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1439.00
|10 Days
|1446.92
|20 Days
|1437.13
|50 Days
|1451.55
|100 Days
|1524.89
|300 Days
|1564.06
Top active options for Hdfc Bank
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.15 (+173.33%) & ₹1.25 (+38.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (-91.91%) & ₹0.25 (-95.54%) respectively.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1454.5 with a percent change of 0.96% and a net change of 13.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1455.95 with a bid price of 1457.8 and an offer price of 1458.0. The offer quantity is 2750 and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 37851550. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.6, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1455.6 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1459 and a low of ₹1440 on the current day.
Top active options for Hdfc Bank
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.45 (+142.22%) & ₹0.9 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (-90.64%) & ₹0.5 (-91.07%) respectively.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|22
|22
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1454 with a net change of 13.3 and a percent change of 0.92%.
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1457.8 with a bid price of 1458.8 and an offer price of 1459.1. The offer quantity is 550 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 4400 shares. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 37,607,900 shares.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, HDFC Bank stock hit a low of ₹1440 and a high of ₹1459.
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1458.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1458.8, with a percent change of 1.26% and a net change of 18.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active options for Hdfc Bank
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.85 (+160.0%) & ₹0.95 (+5.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.15 (-81.7%) & ₹0.85 (-84.82%) respectively.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1454.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1440 and a high of ₹1451.85. The stock showed some volatility but closed higher than the day's low.
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1449.3 with a bid price of 1448.95 and an offer price of 1449.3. The offer quantity is 9350 and the bid quantity is 1650. The open interest stands at 35,852,850.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1447.6, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1440.7
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1447.6 with a 0.48% percent change and a net change of 6.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-16.53%
|6 Months
|-5.64%
|YTD
|-15.71%
|1 Year
|-8.83%
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1426.9
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1446, with a percent change of 1.34% and a net change of 19.1 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1426.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 913,025 shares with a closing price of ₹1426.9.
