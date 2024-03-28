Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1448.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's 1440.7

26 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1440.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1448.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1423.9, closed at 1426.9, with a high of 1446.3 and a low of 1421.05. The market capitalization was 1098511.92 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 913025 shares traded.

28 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1448.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

HDFC Bank stock closed at 1448.2 today, with a net change of 7.5 and a percent change of 0.52 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1440.7. The stock showed a slight increase, indicating positive movement in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1448.27.50.521757.81363.45808058.35
ICICI Bank1095.7511.751.081113.35844.25765142.03
State Bank Of India752.618.552.53793.5501.85671666.29
Kotak Mahindra Bank1785.810.150.572063.01666.8354759.27
Axis Bank1048.3-5.3-0.51151.5826.6322546.4
28 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1459.7 and a low of 1440 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75

HDFC Bank is trading at a spot price of 1448 with a bid price of 1447.65 and an offer price of 1448.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 41,899,550, indicating strong market interest in the stock.

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

HDFC Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 1363.55 and a 52-week high of 1757.50. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, with potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on fluctuations in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1452.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1452.45, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 11.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.0 (+166.67%) & 0.35 (-61.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.9 (-92.34%) & 0.3 (-94.64%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1455.715.01.041757.81363.45812243.16
ICICI Bank1099.415.41.421113.35844.25767690.76
State Bank Of India758.0524.03.27793.5501.85676530.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1802.827.151.532063.01666.8358136.42
Axis Bank1050.95-2.65-0.251151.5826.6323361.76
28 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1456.9, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1456.9 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1440, while the high price reached was 1459.2.

28 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1454.55 with a bid price of 1455.15 and an offer price of 1455.45. The stock has an open interest of 39,237,550 and a bid quantity and offer quantity of 550. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.2, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

HDFC Bank stock is currently trading at 1455.2 with a 1.01% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 14.5 points. The stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1439.00
10 Days1446.92
20 Days1437.13
50 Days1451.55
100 Days1524.89
300 Days1564.06
28 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.15 (+173.33%) & 1.25 (+38.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.95 (-91.91%) & 0.25 (-95.54%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1454.5 with a percent change of 0.96% and a net change of 13.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1455.95 with a bid price of 1457.8 and an offer price of 1458.0. The offer quantity is 2750 and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 37851550. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1455.7515.051.041757.81363.45812271.06
ICICI Bank1098.7514.751.361113.35844.25767236.88
State Bank Of India747.012.951.76793.5501.85666668.51
Kotak Mahindra Bank1787.1511.50.652063.01666.8355027.46
Axis Bank1048.8-4.8-0.461151.5826.6322700.24
28 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.6, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1455.6 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

28 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1459 and a low of 1440 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.45 (+142.22%) & 0.9 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.1 (-90.64%) & 0.5 (-91.07%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212222
Buy14141415
Hold4443
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1454 with a net change of 13.3 and a percent change of 0.92%.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1454.8514.150.981757.81363.45811768.88
ICICI Bank1101.0517.051.571113.35844.25768842.93
State Bank Of India747.8513.81.88793.5501.85667427.1
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.3513.70.772063.01666.8355464.5
Axis Bank1053.5-0.1-0.011151.5826.6324146.36
28 Mar 2024, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1457.8 with a bid price of 1458.8 and an offer price of 1459.1. The offer quantity is 550 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 4400 shares. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 37,607,900 shares.

28 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, HDFC Bank stock hit a low of 1440 and a high of 1459.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1458.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1458.8, with a percent change of 1.26% and a net change of 18.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.85 (+160.0%) & 0.95 (+5.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.15 (-81.7%) & 0.85 (-84.82%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1452.411.70.811757.81363.45810401.84
ICICI Bank1101.717.71.631113.35844.25769296.81
State Bank Of India745.8511.81.61793.5501.85665642.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1783.07.350.412063.01666.8354203.04
Axis Bank1053.5-0.1-0.011151.5826.6324146.36
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1454.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1440 and a high of 1451.85. The stock showed some volatility but closed higher than the day's low.

28 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1444.6 as against previous close of 1440.75

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1449.3 with a bid price of 1448.95 and an offer price of 1449.3. The offer quantity is 9350 and the bid quantity is 1650. The open interest stands at 35,852,850.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1447.6, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1447.6 with a 0.48% percent change and a net change of 6.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-16.53%
6 Months-5.64%
YTD-15.71%
1 Year-8.83%
28 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1426.9

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1446, with a percent change of 1.34% and a net change of 19.1 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1426.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 913,025 shares with a closing price of 1426.9.

