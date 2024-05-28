Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1523.35 and closed at ₹1516.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1544.95 and the low was ₹1519. The market capitalization stood at ₹1161719.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1035622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at ₹1525.05. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -5.45% to ₹1525.05. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|3.71%
|6 Months
|-0.29%
|YTD
|-10.62%
|1 Year
|-5.45%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1542.35
|Support 1
|1516.4
|Resistance 2
|1556.65
|Support 2
|1504.75
|Resistance 3
|1568.3
|Support 3
|1490.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1035 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1544.95 & ₹1519 yesterday to end at ₹1516.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.