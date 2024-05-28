Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1516.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1523.35 and closed at 1516.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1544.95 and the low was 1519. The market capitalization stood at 1161719.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1035622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at 1525.05. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -5.45% to 1525.05. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months3.71%
6 Months-0.29%
YTD-10.62%
1 Year-5.45%
28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11542.35Support 11516.4
Resistance 21556.65Support 21504.75
Resistance 31568.3Support 31490.45
28 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202022
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17019 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1035 k.

28 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1516.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1544.95 & 1519 yesterday to end at 1516.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.