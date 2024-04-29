Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1510.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1518.35 and closed at 1510.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1527.85 and the low was 1505.75. The market capitalization stood at 1146943.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 621,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21002 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1510.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1527.85 & 1505.75 yesterday to end at 1510.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.