Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1635.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹1637.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1640.2 and dipped to a low of ₹1630.25. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹1246833.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1791.9 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 108039 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1640.6
|Support 1
|1631.05
|Resistance 2
|1644.95
|Support 2
|1625.85
|Resistance 3
|1650.15
|Support 3
|1621.5
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1640.2 & ₹1630.25 yesterday to end at ₹1636.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend