Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:24:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.75 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.55 0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.65 -0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.10 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.00 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1670.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1671 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1644 and closed at 1629.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1684 and a low of 1644 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,77,572 crore, HDFC Bank continues to show robust performance despite its recent dip. The 52-week high stands at 1880, while the 52-week low is 1363.45, with a trading volume of 423,895 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1671, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1670.55

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1671 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1648.5 and 1685.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1648.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1685.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.17% today, currently trading at 1673.45. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 14.83%, reaching the same price of 1673.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months0.96%
6 Months3.4%
YTD-5.78%
1 Year14.83%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11685.8Support 11648.5
Resistance 21703.7Support 21629.1
Resistance 31723.1Support 31611.2
29 Jan 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 17.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202018
    Buy13131314
    Hold6778
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:18:20 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11985 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1629.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1684 & 1644 yesterday to end at 1671.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue