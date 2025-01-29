Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1644 and closed at ₹1629.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1684 and a low of ₹1644 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,77,572 crore, HDFC Bank continues to show robust performance despite its recent dip. The 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 423,895 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1671 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1648.5 and ₹1685.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1648.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1685.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.17% today, currently trading at ₹1673.45. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 14.83%, reaching the same price of ₹1673.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|0.96%
|6 Months
|3.4%
|YTD
|-5.78%
|1 Year
|14.83%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1685.8
|Support 1
|1648.5
|Resistance 2
|1703.7
|Support 2
|1629.1
|Resistance 3
|1723.1
|Support 3
|1611.2
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 17.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1684 & ₹1644 yesterday to end at ₹1671.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.