Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1603.95 and closed at ₹1616.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1621.9 and the low was ₹1596.55. The market capitalization was ₹1231810.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume was 1012409 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1621.9 & ₹1596.55 yesterday to end at ₹1617.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.