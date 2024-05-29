Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at ₹1527.95. The high for the day was ₹1535.45, and the low was ₹1524.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹1163657.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 600346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1035 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1535.45 & ₹1524.9 yesterday to end at ₹1527.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.