Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1517.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1514 and closed at ₹1509.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1533.95 and the low was ₹1506.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1161415.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 415345 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Hdfc Bank's Return on Equity (ROE) was 17.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE will be 15.88% in the current fiscal year and 16.73% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Financial performance
HDFC Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|15
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.77% to reach ₹1517.05, with its counterparts showing mixed trends. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is experiencing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1517.05
|-11.75
|-0.77
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1152489.33
|ICICI Bank
|1149.9
|-8.9
|-0.77
|1163.25
|898.85
|802953.98
|State Bank Of India
|825.7
|-0.45
|-0.05
|831.0
|543.15
|736905.21
|Axis Bank
|1166.15
|6.7
|0.58
|1164.1
|854.1
|359940.4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1623.75
|-16.5
|-1.01
|2063.0
|1605.0
|322567.12
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1539.4 and a low of ₹1514.4 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.92%; Futures open interest increased by 5.45%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1517.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1517.05 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1532.58 , 1546.57 , 1553.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1511.53 , 1504.47 , 1490.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 43.05% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 3 PM is 43.05% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1517.05, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1520.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1512.38 and ₹1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1511.71
|10 Days
|1520.29
|20 Days
|1495.83
|50 Days
|1454.66
|100 Days
|1526.08
|300 Days
|1552.31
Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.33% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 2 PM is 21.33% higher compared to yesterday, whereas the price is currently at ₹1531.75, showing a 0.19% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank's stock reached a high of 1539.35 and a low of 1527.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1534.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1543.22
|Support 1
|1531.22
|Resistance 2
|1547.28
|Support 2
|1523.28
|Resistance 3
|1555.22
|Support 3
|1519.22
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 22.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1535.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1512.38 and ₹1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 16.55% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 16.55% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1530, up by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1534.42 and 1529.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1529.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1534.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1534.9
|Support 1
|1528.7
|Resistance 2
|1538.2
|Support 2
|1525.8
|Resistance 3
|1541.1
|Support 3
|1522.5
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.33%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
HDFC Bank stock's low price on the current day was ₹1522.95 and the high price was ₹1537.90.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.66% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM has increased by 15.66% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1531.55, showing a 0.18% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1536.43 and 1528.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1528.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1536.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1534.42
|Support 1
|1529.27
|Resistance 2
|1537.68
|Support 2
|1527.38
|Resistance 3
|1539.57
|Support 3
|1524.12
Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1511.71
|10 Days
|1520.29
|20 Days
|1495.83
|50 Days
|1454.66
|100 Days
|1526.08
|300 Days
|1552.31
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1534.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1534.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1512.38 and ₹1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.67% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank's trading volume by 11 AM is 32.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1534, a 0.34% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1537.65 and 1526.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1526.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1537.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1536.43
|Support 1
|1528.73
|Resistance 2
|1541.02
|Support 2
|1525.62
|Resistance 3
|1544.13
|Support 3
|1521.03
Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1535 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1512.38 and ₹1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.48% to reach ₹1536.1, outperforming its peers. While State Bank Of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1536.1
|7.3
|0.48
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1166961.45
|ICICI Bank
|1166.9
|8.1
|0.7
|1163.25
|898.85
|814824.77
|State Bank Of India
|825.4
|-0.75
|-0.09
|831.0
|543.15
|736637.47
|Axis Bank
|1166.85
|7.4
|0.64
|1164.1
|854.1
|360156.46
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1636.6
|-3.65
|-0.22
|2063.0
|1605.0
|325119.85
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -4.74% lower than yesterday
As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 4.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1535, a decrease of 0.41%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signify potential further price declines.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1534.75 & a low of 1523.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1537.65
|Support 1
|1526.35
|Resistance 2
|1541.85
|Support 2
|1519.25
|Resistance 3
|1548.95
|Support 3
|1515.05
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.14% today, reaching ₹1531, in line with other major banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown gains of 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1531.0
|2.2
|0.14
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1163087.02
|ICICI Bank
|1163.65
|4.85
|0.42
|1163.25
|898.85
|812555.35
|State Bank Of India
|829.35
|3.2
|0.39
|831.0
|543.15
|740162.69
|Axis Bank
|1162.2
|2.75
|0.24
|1164.1
|854.1
|358721.21
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1641.1
|0.85
|0.05
|2063.0
|1605.0
|326013.8
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicate the possibility of a negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1527.25, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1528.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1527.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1512.38 and ₹1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹1527.90. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has fallen by -9.37% to ₹1527.90. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|1.3%
|6 Months
|2.99%
|YTD
|-10.52%
|1 Year
|-9.37%
Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1540.28
|Support 1
|1512.38
|Resistance 2
|1551.32
|Support 2
|1495.52
|Resistance 3
|1568.18
|Support 3
|1484.48
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19544 k
The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1509.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1533.95 & ₹1506.5 yesterday to end at ₹1509.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
