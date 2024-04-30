Hello User

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1517.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's 1528.8

42 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1528.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1517.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1514 and closed at 1509.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1533.95 and the low was 1506.5. The market capitalization stood at 1161415.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 415345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Hdfc Bank's Return on Equity (ROE) was 17.18% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE will be 15.88% in the current fiscal year and 16.73% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Financial performance

HDFC Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17151414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:01 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.77% to reach 1517.05, with its counterparts showing mixed trends. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is experiencing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1517.05-11.75-0.771757.81363.451152489.33
ICICI Bank1149.9-8.9-0.771163.25898.85802953.98
State Bank Of India825.7-0.45-0.05831.0543.15736905.21
Axis Bank1166.156.70.581164.1854.1359940.4
Kotak Mahindra Bank1623.75-16.5-1.012063.01605.0322567.12
30 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1539.4 and a low of 1514.4 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:35 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.92%; Futures open interest increased by 5.45%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:53 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1517.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1517.05 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1532.58 , 1546.57 , 1553.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1511.53 , 1504.47 , 1490.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 43.05% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 3 PM is 43.05% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1517.05, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1520.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1512.38 and 1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1511.71
10 Days1520.29
20 Days1495.83
50 Days1454.66
100 Days1526.08
300 Days1552.31
30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.33% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 2 PM is 21.33% higher compared to yesterday, whereas the price is currently at 1531.75, showing a 0.19% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank's stock reached a high of 1539.35 and a low of 1527.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1534.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11543.22Support 11531.22
Resistance 21547.28Support 21523.28
Resistance 31555.22Support 31519.22
30 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 22.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17151414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:05 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1535.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1512.38 and 1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 16.55% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 16.55% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1530, up by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1534.42 and 1529.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1529.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1534.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11534.9Support 11528.7
Resistance 21538.2Support 21525.8
Resistance 31541.1Support 31522.5
30 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.33%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:07 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price on the current day was 1522.95 and the high price was 1537.90.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.66% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM has increased by 15.66% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1531.55, showing a 0.18% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1536.43 and 1528.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1528.73 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1536.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11534.42Support 11529.27
Resistance 21537.68Support 21527.38
Resistance 31539.57Support 31524.12
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1511.71
10 Days1520.29
20 Days1495.83
50 Days1454.66
100 Days1526.08
300 Days1552.31
30 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1534.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1534.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1512.38 and 1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.67% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank's trading volume by 11 AM is 32.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1534, a 0.34% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1537.65 and 1526.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1526.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1537.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11536.43Support 11528.73
Resistance 21541.02Support 21525.62
Resistance 31544.13Support 31521.03
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1535 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1512.38 and 1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.48% to reach 1536.1, outperforming its peers. While State Bank Of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1536.17.30.481757.81363.451166961.45
ICICI Bank1166.98.10.71163.25898.85814824.77
State Bank Of India825.4-0.75-0.09831.0543.15736637.47
Axis Bank1166.857.40.641164.1854.1360156.46
Kotak Mahindra Bank1636.6-3.65-0.222063.01605.0325119.85
30 Apr 2024, 10:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -4.74% lower than yesterday

As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 4.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1535, a decrease of 0.41%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signify potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1534.75 & a low of 1523.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.65Support 11526.35
Resistance 21541.85Support 21519.25
Resistance 31548.95Support 31515.05
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.14% today, reaching 1531, in line with other major banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown gains of 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1531.02.20.141757.81363.451163087.02
ICICI Bank1163.654.850.421163.25898.85812555.35
State Bank Of India829.353.20.39831.0543.15740162.69
Axis Bank1162.22.750.241164.1854.1358721.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1641.10.850.052063.01605.0326013.8
30 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicate the possibility of a negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1527.25, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1528.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1527.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1512.38 and 1540.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1512.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1540.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.06% and is currently trading at 1527.90. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has fallen by -9.37% to 1527.90. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months1.3%
6 Months2.99%
YTD-10.52%
1 Year-9.37%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11540.28Support 11512.38
Resistance 21551.32Support 21495.52
Resistance 31568.18Support 31484.48
30 Apr 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17151414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19544 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1509.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1533.95 & 1506.5 yesterday to end at 1509.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.