Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1642 and closed at ₹1636.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1644.4 and a low of ₹1631.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,48,433.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1791.9, while the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,096,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These include a flexible savings account with investment options and insurance cover, business loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, business debit and credit cards, and more.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1640.6
|Support 1
|1631.05
|Resistance 2
|1644.95
|Support 2
|1625.85
|Resistance 3
|1650.15
|Support 3
|1621.5
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|19
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1644.4 & ₹1631.15 yesterday to end at ₹1638.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend