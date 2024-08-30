Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1636.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1638.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1642 and closed at 1636.4. The stock reached a high of 1644.4 and a low of 1631.15. The market capitalization stood at 12,48,433.21 crore. The 52-week high was 1791.9, while the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,096,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST HDFC Bank launches GIGA, a suite of products and services for gig workers

These include a flexible savings account with investment options and insurance cover, business loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, business debit and credit cards, and more.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/hdfc-bank-giga-gig-workers-swiggy-zomato-savings-account-car-loan-two-wheeler-loan-health-insurance-11724947337895.html

30 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11640.6Support 11631.05
Resistance 21644.95Support 21625.85
Resistance 31650.15Support 31621.5
30 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 14.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181920
    Buy14141417
    Hold8884
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18311 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1636.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1644.4 & 1631.15 yesterday to end at 1638.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

