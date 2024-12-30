Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1791.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1797.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1790.25 and closed slightly higher at 1791.75. The stock reached a high of 1803 and a low of 1789.5. With a market capitalization of 1,369,513 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains strong, although it is trading below its 52-week high of 1880 and above its low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 218,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:18:32 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at 1793.70. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 5.45%, reaching 1793.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, now at 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months11.56%
6 Months6.8%
YTD5.21%
1 Year5.45%
30 Dec 2024, 09:03:36 AM IST

30 Dec 2024, 08:49:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11806.1Support 11789.25
Resistance 21814.45Support 21780.75
Resistance 31822.95Support 31772.4
30 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 8.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131214
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10981 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1791.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1803 & 1789.5 yesterday to end at 1797.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

