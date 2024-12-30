Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1790.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹1791.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1803 and a low of ₹1789.5. With a market capitalization of ₹1,369,513 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains strong, although it is trading below its 52-week high of ₹1880 and above its low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 218,692 shares.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹1793.70. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have seen a price increase of 5.45%, reaching ₹1793.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, now at 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|11.56%
|6 Months
|6.8%
|YTD
|5.21%
|1 Year
|5.45%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1806.1
|Support 1
|1789.25
|Resistance 2
|1814.45
|Support 2
|1780.75
|Resistance 3
|1822.95
|Support 3
|1772.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1803 & ₹1789.5 yesterday to end at ₹1797.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.