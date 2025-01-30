Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1670.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1677.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1675 and closed at 1670.55, experiencing a high of 1681.30 and a low of 1668.85. The bank's market capitalization stood at 12,828.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE reported a trading volume of 166,662 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12121 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1670.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1681.30 & 1668.85 yesterday to end at 1677.10. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

