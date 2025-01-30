Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1675 and closed at ₹1670.55, experiencing a high of ₹1681.30 and a low of ₹1668.85. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹12,828.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE reported a trading volume of 166,662 shares for the day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1681.30 & ₹1668.85 yesterday to end at ₹1677.10. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.