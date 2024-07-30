Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1606.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1610.2 and closed at 1617.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1631.7 and the low was 1598.2. The market capitalization stood at 1,22,339.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1791.9 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,44,4610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11623.87Support 11590.32
Resistance 21644.63Support 21577.53
Resistance 31657.42Support 31556.77
30 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 16.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14161717
    Hold8644
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24930 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1631.7 & 1598.2 yesterday to end at 1606.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

