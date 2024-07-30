Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1610.2 and closed at ₹1617.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1631.7 and the low was ₹1598.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,22,339.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1791.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,44,4610 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1623.87
|Support 1
|1590.32
|Resistance 2
|1644.63
|Support 2
|1577.53
|Resistance 3
|1657.42
|Support 3
|1556.77
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 16.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|16
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|6
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1631.7 & ₹1598.2 yesterday to end at ₹1606.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.