Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1523.55, reached a high of ₹1523.85, and closed at ₹1530.5. The lowest point for the day was ₹1501.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1146436.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1318841 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.52
|Support 1
|1498.92
|Resistance 2
|1533.98
|Support 2
|1488.78
|Resistance 3
|1544.12
|Support 3
|1476.32
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 25.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1318 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1523.85 & ₹1501.7 yesterday to end at ₹1530.5. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.