Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1794.95 and closed at ₹1797.85, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1815 and a low of ₹1771.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,375,249 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains strong, although it is still below its 52-week high of ₹1880 and above its 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 287,387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1797.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1815 & ₹1771.35 yesterday to end at ₹1778.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.