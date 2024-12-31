Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 1797.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1778.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1794.95 and closed at 1797.85, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 1815 and a low of 1771.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,375,249 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains strong, although it is still below its 52-week high of 1880 and above its 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 287,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1797.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1815 & 1771.35 yesterday to end at 1778.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.