Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1677.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1677.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1696.30 and a low of ₹1673.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,940.28 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 81,098 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1697.48
|Support 1
|1677.73
|Resistance 2
|1704.77
|Support 2
|1665.27
|Resistance 3
|1717.23
|Support 3
|1657.98
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 16.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1696.30 & ₹1673.55 yesterday to end at ₹1692.10. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend