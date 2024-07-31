Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1615.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1603 and closed at 1606.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1634.35, and the low was 1600. The market capitalization stands at 1229906.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 1791.9 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 748,685 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1624.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1615.3

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1624.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1596.78 and 1632.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1596.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1632.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 1617.35. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by -2.16% to 1617.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-2.82%
6 Months11.86%
YTD-5.48%
1 Year-2.16%
31 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11632.53Support 11596.78
Resistance 21651.52Support 21580.02
Resistance 31668.28Support 31561.03
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14151717
    Hold8744
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25755 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 748 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1606.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1634.35 & 1600 yesterday to end at 1615.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

