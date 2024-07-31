Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1603 and closed at ₹1606.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1634.35, and the low was ₹1600. The market capitalization stands at ₹1229906.97 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1791.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 748,685 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1624.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1596.78 and ₹1632.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1596.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1632.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹1617.35. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by -2.16% to ₹1617.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|-2.82%
|6 Months
|11.86%
|YTD
|-5.48%
|1 Year
|-2.16%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1632.53
|Support 1
|1596.78
|Resistance 2
|1651.52
|Support 2
|1580.02
|Resistance 3
|1668.28
|Support 3
|1561.03
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|7
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 748 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1634.35 & ₹1600 yesterday to end at ₹1615.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.