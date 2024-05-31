Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Rise in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1514.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1500, closed at 1507.85 with a high of 1524 and a low of 1498.25. The market cap was 1151568.89 cr with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume was 335387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35:44 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1530, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1514.6

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1526.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1538.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1538.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24:45 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at 1525.05. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares dropped by -5.96% to 1525.05. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months5.92%
6 Months-2.82%
YTD-11.37%
1 Year-5.96%
31 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.85Support 11500.9
Resistance 21538.2Support 21486.3
Resistance 31552.8Support 31474.95
31 May 2024, 08:36:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 24.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202022
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16537 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 335 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1507.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1524 & 1498.25 yesterday to end at 1507.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

