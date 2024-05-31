Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Rise in Positive Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1500, closed at ₹1507.85 with a high of ₹1524 and a low of ₹1498.25. The market cap was ₹1151568.89 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume was 335387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1526.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1538.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1538.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at ₹1525.05. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares dropped by -5.96% to ₹1525.05. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|5.92%
|6 Months
|-2.82%
|YTD
|-11.37%
|1 Year
|-5.96%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.85
|Support 1
|1500.9
|Resistance 2
|1538.2
|Support 2
|1486.3
|Resistance 3
|1552.8
|Support 3
|1474.95
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 24.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 335 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1524 & ₹1498.25 yesterday to end at ₹1507.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.