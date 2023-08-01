Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Trading Floor
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 646.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹644.75 and closed at ₹646.85. The stock reached a high of ₹646.45 and a low of ₹638 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹1,37,501.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 37,529 shares of HDFC Life were traded.
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that its price is ₹641.25. The percent change is -0.87, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -5.6. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 5.6 units.
On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 37,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹646.85.
