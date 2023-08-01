comScore
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 646.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 644.75 and closed at 646.85. The stock reached a high of 646.45 and a low of 638 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 1,37,501.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 37,529 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.25, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹646.85

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that its price is 641.25. The percent change is -0.87, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -5.6. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 5.6 units.

01 Aug 2023, 10:45:19 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹646.85 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 37,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 646.85.

Wait for it…

