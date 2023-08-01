Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹644.75 and closed at ₹646.85. The stock reached a high of ₹646.45 and a low of ₹638 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹1,37,501.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 37,529 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.