Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹644.75 and closed at ₹646.85. The stock reached a high of ₹646.45 and a low of ₹638 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹1,37,501.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 37,529 shares of HDFC Life were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that its price is ₹641.25. The percent change is -0.87, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -5.6. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 5.6 units.
On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 37,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹646.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!