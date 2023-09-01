Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 637.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹635 and closed at ₹637.05. The stock reached a high of ₹647.35 and a low of ₹631.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 138,541.13 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 97,355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:33:20 AM IST
