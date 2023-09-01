Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹635 and closed at ₹637.05. The stock reached a high of ₹647.35 and a low of ₹631.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 138,541.13 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 97,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.