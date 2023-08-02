Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Hdfc Life opened at ₹644.75 and closed at ₹646.85 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹646.45 and the lowest price was ₹638. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is ₹138,092.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.