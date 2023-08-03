comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 642.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 641.15 and closed at 642.55. The stock reached a high of 644.6 and a low of 636.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 137,749.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 46,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:25:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹642.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, a total of 46,853 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 642.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout