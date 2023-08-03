Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹641.15 and closed at ₹642.55. The stock reached a high of ₹644.6 and a low of ₹636.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹137,749.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 46,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.